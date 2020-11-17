Everton legend and head of academy coaching John Ebbrell is keen to bring Carlo Ancelotti’s ideas into the Toffees youth set-up and wants to instil bravery in the players.

The Goodison Park great was promoted to the position of Everton’s head of academy coaching and Under-23s assistant manager earlier this month.

Having taken up a new role in the Toffees’ academy, Ebbrell is keen to implement first team manager Ancelotti’s ideas in the youth teams as much as possible.

The former Everton star has hailed the Italian tactician as a world-class coach and feels it would be wrong not to take on board as much as possible from him.

Ebbrell pointed out how Ancelotti has introduced a way of playing out from the back at Everton and wants to instil such bravery in the youngsters in the academy.

“Carlo Ancelotti has introduced a magnificent way of playing out from the back and moving the ball“, Ebbrell told Everton’s official site.

“That is something I will be looking to bring into the Academy – we have our own values but we have a world-class coach at the head of the club and it would be wrong to not take on board as much as we can from him and integrate it into our younger players.

“We will be – and we are – making sure our players have that special bravery to take the ball in those areas.”

In his new role, Ebbrell will be hopeful of developing youngsters in Everton’s academy into players who can be used by Ancelotti in the senior team.