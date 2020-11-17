Former Sunderland man Stephen Elliott has stressed the need for the Black Cats to earn promotion this term and applied pressure on manager Phil Parkinson to turn results around.

The Black Cats go into their next League One game against Doncaster Rovers on the back of a three-game losing streak, having lost to Mansfield Town, Fleetwood Town and MK Dons.

Ex-Sunderland star Elliott is not happy with his former employer’s recent results and has stressed the need for Parkinson to get the team back to winning ways.

The Irishman also emphasised that not earning promotion to the Championship is not an option for the Wearside-based club this season.

Elliott expects nothing short of promotion from League One this term and has applied pressure on Parkinson, insisting that Sunderland cannot wait too long for him to get things back on track.

“The manager needs to find a way to change these results quickly“, Elliott wrote in his Sunderland Echo column.

“If he doesn’t manage it sooner rather than later, then the club can’t wait around for him to do so.

“Sunderland must get promoted this year.

“Failure is surely not an option again.“

Parkinson and Sunderland will be hopeful of returning to winning ways when they visit 10th-placed Doncaster Rovers in the league on Saturday.