Tottenham Hotspur star Gareth Bale has revealed that Spurs team-mate Matt Doherty is doing fine and is only showing mild symptoms, having spoken to him after he tested positive.

North London outfit Tottenham received a setback when it was announced on Monday that right-back Doherty must isolate for ten days after returning a positive result.

The Ireland international, who has made six league appearances for Spurs, is now set to miss the side’s home game against Manchester City on Saturday.

Providing an update on Doherty’s situation, Tottenham team-mate Bale revealed that he and Ben Davies spoke to the player after he was struck down by the virus.

The Wales international explained that Doherty is doing fine and is showing only mild symptoms, and is hoping that he returns to action with Spurs soon.

“Me and Ben have spoken to him briefly and he’s doing fine, he’s just got mild symptoms“, Bale was quoted as saying by the Press Association.

“Hopefully he recovers fine, doesn’t have any problems and will be back playing as soon as possible.“

With players still on international duty, Tottenham will be hoping that they do not receive more setbacks, with Manchester City set to visit them this weekend.