Miguel Almiron has a release clause in his Newcastle United contract, but the club hold all the cards and it is claimed to be set at a high figure, according to The Athletic.

Almiron arrived on Tyneside in January 2019 from MLS side Atlanta United for £20.7m.

The Paraguayan has been struggling to clock up regular game time under Steve Bruce so far this term and it has been suggested that if the football landscape had not been hugely changed then he could have left the club.

Almiron’s agent revealed that the midfielder has been attracting attention from several clubs in England and from abroad since the previous transfer window and refused to rule out an exit next summer.

But any club interested in snapping up Almiron will need to convince Newcastle to play ball to let the player leave.

It is claimed that while Almiron does have a release clause in his deal, Newcastle still hold all the cards and the sum involved is a hefty one.

Almiron only made Bruce’s starting eleven once in Newcastle’s opening five league games this season, but the Paraguayan has since earned his spot back, having started in his team’s last three top flight outings.

The 26-year-old’s contract at St. James’ Park runs through until the summer of 2024 and it remains to be seen whether he will find his Newcastle stint cut short.