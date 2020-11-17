Jorginho’s agent has insisted that Chelsea rate his client highly, but feels now is the wrong time to discuss a new contract with the club, with next summer a more possible point for discussions.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a return to Serie A since making the move to Chelsea and his stock remains high in Italy.

There were question marks over how much Frank Lampard would use the Italian midfielder, but he has featured in seven Premier League games so far this season.

Providing an update on the Italian’s future in London, his agent Joao Santos has explained that he is doing well with the Blues and is highly rated at the club.

Jorginho is under contract until 2023 at Chelsea and Santos also stressed that given the changed football landscape now is not the time to discuss a fresh deal, with next summer a better time.

“Jorginho is doing very well at Chelsea“, Santos told Italian radio station Radio Sportiva.

“He has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract.

“Talking about a renewal in this period is very difficult, but the Chelsea coaches really like Jorginho, so we should talk about it next summer.

“Chelsea are a great team, either they will win the title or they will fight for it.“

Jorginho has scored three goals and provided one assist from his seven league appearances for Chelsea so far this season.