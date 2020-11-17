Arsenal loan star Konstantinos Mavropanos has described the environment at VfB Stuttgart as perfect and explained that it was easy for him to adapt to the club.

Mavropanos joined German Bundesliga club Stuttgart from Premier League outfit Arsenal on a season-long loan in the transfer window in July.

Despite having made the move in July, the 22-year-old has made just one appearance for the side so far, having suffered a meniscus injury.

Mavropanos feels he is unlucky to have received the setback, but is hopeful of starting full training soon and finding a rhythm as he looks to enjoy a positive campaign out on loan.

Although he has spent a good amount of time on the sidelines, the Arsenal loanee is delighted with the atmosphere at Stuttgart, which he described as perfect and says helped him settle at the club easily.

“The team here are very good“, Mavropanos told VfB TV.

“The environment is also perfect because the people around, all the coaching staff and also the players are very good.

“In the first months, for me, it was very easy to be part of this team.

“I was a bit unlucky with my injury back in pre-season, but everything is fine.

“I just need some rhythm and then I’ll be back with the team in full training.

“For my future, I hope, everything goes well until the end without more injuries, not just for me but also for the team because every player is important.“

Mavropanos will be hopeful of returning to action soon and getting some playing time under his belt before heading back to Arsenal next summer.