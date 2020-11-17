Former Sunderland star Stephen Elliott has insisted that the Black Cats’ poor body language is noticeable and concedes he is unhappy with the side’s performance level.

The Wearside-based club are currently on a three-game winless run, having lost consecutive games to Mansfield Town, Fleetwood Town and MK Dons.

Former Sunderland star Elliott has insisted that three defeats in-a-row is unacceptable and is unhappy with the team’s recent level of performance.

The Irishman is of the view that Sunderland are one of the strongest sides in League One and expects better standards from Phil Parkinson’s men.

Elliott also explained that the Black Cats players’ poor body language is noticeable and feels they are not happy with how things are turning out at the moment.

“When I watch this Sunderland team play at the moment, the body language of the players is noticeable“, Elliott wrote in his Sunderland Echo column.

“It suggests to me they don’t look totally happy with the way the games are panning out.

“While this squad is not full of world beaters, it is one of the strongest squads in the division and frankly these players should be performing at a much higher level than they are.

“Defeats to Mansfield, Fleetwood Town, and now MK Dons, all in the same week is not acceptable.

“With all due respect to these teams, it shows us all exactly where this football club is currently.“

Having lost three games on the trot, Elliott will be wanting a reaction from Sunderland on Saturday when they visit Doncaster Rovers in the league.