Leeds United right-back Luke Ayling has expressed his delight at Liam Cooper and Ezgjan Alioski finally getting their chance to play in a big tournament such as the European Championship.

Cooper was part of the Scotland team that beat Serbia on penalties last week to qualify for next year’s European Championship, their first major tournament since the France World Cup in 1998.

Alioski also achieved success with North Macedonia when they also made it to their first major tournament and qualified for the summer’s European Championship as well.

Ayling conceded that he feels happy for his two Leeds team-mates as they play for national teams who are not the biggest names on the international scene, but will now get the chance to mix with the big boys next year.

The Leeds star feels it is a massive achievement for them and should be a great experience to play against the top international stars in a major tournament next summer.

Ayling explained on LUTV: “They are both playing for countries that they haven’t been there for don’t know how many years.

“So for them to be part of it is brilliant and I am pleased for them.

“What a great experience it will be for them to go to the Euros and play against some of the best countries in Europe.

“Definitely it is a massive achievement for them.”

Cooper made his way into the Scotland team on the back of his performances for Leeds.