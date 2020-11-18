Former France international Willy Sagnol feels Olivier Giroud’s bit-part role at Chelsea helps him to play better for France as he remains fresh for national team duty.

Giroud scored twice in France’s 4-2 win over Sweden on Tuesday night in a Nations League Group C clash at the Stade de France.

The Frenchman is the second-highest goalscorer in the country’s history and is just seven short of matching Thierry Henry’s haul of 51 goals.

Giroud has continued to divide opinion in France, but has continued to enjoy the trust of coach Didier Deschamps, who has continued to support him despite the striker not playing regular football for his club Chelsea.

Sagnol feels the France coach knows how to get the best out of Giroud and believes the striker’s lack of game time for Chelsea works out well for the national team as he remains fresh and eager to prove himself in France colours.

The Frenchman told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Deschamps is the coach and he is a very intelligent man.

“He knows that Giroud will be more prominent against a team such as Sweden than Portugal.

“Afterwards, he is an excellent soldier who has always performed for France. Paradoxically, not playing regularly for the club allows him to remain fresh.

“He is a different profile, we don’t have others like him at home.”

The 34-year-old striker has made just three substitute appearance for Chelsea this season.