Luke Ayling believes Leeds United’s performances against the top teams in the Premier League should give them confidence ahead of playing Arsenal this weekend.

Leeds are coming into Sunday’s game at Elland Road on the back of two defeats and will be looking to get their season back on track at home against the Gunners.

The Whites conceded eight goals in their last two defeats, but Arsenal have struggled to hit the back of the net regularly in the Premier League this season, netting just nine times.

Ayling admits that playing against Arsenal is exactly the kind of big games Leeds wanted to test themselves when they got promoted back to the Premier League at the end of last season.

They were narrowly beaten by Liverpool on the opening day and managed to get a point against Manchester City this season.

The defender feels the performances against the top teams should bode well for Leeds ahead of facing the Gunners at Elland Road on Sunday.

Ayling told LUTV: “We worked so hard to get to the Premier League to play against teams like these.

“We came back into the Premier League and played probably the best team in the league in the first game of the season and then played Manchester City.

“And now we get a chance to play against Arsenal.

“We have played some top teams so far and it seems like we have done well against the top teams, and hopefully we can do the same again.”

Arsenal also went into the international break on the back of an embarrassing defeat, losing 3-0 to Aston Villa at the Emirates.