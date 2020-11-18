Newcastle United star Isaac Hayden has admitted that he would like his team to have a lot more control in their upcoming Premier League game against Chelsea than the Magpies enjoyed in their previous clash against Blues.

The Magpies, who are currently 13th in the league standings, are set to play host to fifth placed Chelsea at the weekend in the Premier League.

Newcastle managed to seal a win in the last minute of injury time when both sides met in the top flight in January, with Hayden popping up with a header to finish the encounter at 1-0.

But the midfielder is aiming for his team to have better control over the game this time around as he stressed Newcastle need to cause a lot more problems on the field for the visitors in Saturday’s showdown at St. James’ Park.

Hayden acknowledged the quality Chelsea brings to the table and conceded that he would take the three points again even if his side might not be able to perform at their best against the Blues.

Asked how much inspiration he takes from last season’s win against Chelsea, Hayden told NUFC TV: “Yes I think it was a difficult game, the last game, backs against the walls for pretty much 90 minutes.

“Then I pop up with a daylight robbery at the other end of the game.

“So hopefully it does not go like that again and we have a bit more of a comfortable victory or whatever you want to call it.

“But we will probably take that again if we are given the option.

“But hopefully we can play a bit better on the ball this time and cause them a few more problems than we have had in the previous games that we played. “

Hayden had to leave the field in the second half in Newcastle’s league clash against Manchester United last month owing to an injury and has since only played seven minutes of football.

The midfielder is now back to full fitness and is raring to get back on the pitch to help the Tyneside giants.