Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo feels the Whites’ defensive issues will be causing Marcelo Bielsa sleepless nights, but stressed the need for the team to be afforded time.

The Yorkshire-based club have conceded 17 goals from their eight Premier League games so far and are the joint-worst when it comes to goals conceded in the league.

Former Leeds star Matteo feels the team’s defensive fragilities will be causing headaches to head coach Bielsa, who is known to be a perfectionist.

However, the ex-White pointed out the need for the Leeds team to be afforded time as they are playing in their first league campaign in 16 years and are inexperienced.

Expressing his sympathy to the side, Matteo admitted that coping with the absence of injured midfielder Kalvin Phillips is tough and is aware of the quality of opposition that Leeds are facing.

“There is a lack of experience in the group and playing against the quality of opposition they have been week in, week out was always going to be tough initially“, Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“We do need to afford them a bit of time to adjust to their new surroundings but we know Bielsa is a perfectionist, so the defensive issues will be causing him sleepless nights, I am sure.

“It’s about trying to find that right defensive mixture without Kalvin in the side that allows them to play with the freedom that they have done in the past.

“I know it’s tough from my own experiences.“

With Phillips close to returning, Matteo will be hopeful that Leeds can solve their defensive issues and return to winning ways.