Everton central defender Michael Keane has heaped praise on Toffees youngsters Jarrad Branthwaite and Anthony Gordon.

Teenagers Branthwaite and Gordon rose through the ranks of Everton’s academy and made their league debuts for the side last season.

Impressed with the duo, Everton senior star Keane has heaped praise on their work ethic and tipped them to keep improving at Goodison Park.

The England international explained that Branthwaite and Gordon’s attitude is a sign of their good upbringing and feels they have been taught the right way by the Toffees.

Keane also revealed that the Everton duo are good to have around the dressing room and hailed them for their desire to keep improving as players.

“Jarrad was brilliant in the games he played“, Keane told Everton’s official site.

“Him and Anthony have the right work ethic and discipline.

“It is credit to them, they have obviously had good upbringings and been taught the right way at Everton.

“They are both good guys to have around the changing room and eager to improve and learn and listen.

“I am sure they will keep improving and push a long way.”

Branthwaite has made one senior appearance for Everton so far this season, while Gordon has played three times in a blue shirt.