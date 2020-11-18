Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis has revealed that he is banking on Craig Gardner’s inquisitive nature to add another dimension to his backroom staff, following the 33-year-old’s appointment as a first team coach at Hillsborough.

Pulis, who took over the reins at Hillsborough last Friday, has begun the process of rebuilding Sheffield Wednesday from the inside out.

Gardner played under Pulis at West Bromwich Albion and the Englishman has reunited with his former boss after leaving his post as first team coach at Birmingham City on Monday.

Pulis is banking on Gardner’s inquisitive nature to keep him in check and add another dimension to how the entire backroom staff approach their new challenge at the helm of Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls boss expressed his delight in having his former player to support him as the Welshman begins an uphill task to help the Yorkshire outfit survive from slipping down into League One.

“Craig is somebody I have great respect for, he is a top-quality character”, Pulis told Wednesday’s official site.

“He’s a young coach and very enthusiastic.

“Coaching is a massive cross-section of opinion and it’s nice to have people questioning what you’re doing and how you do things.

“I was one of the youngest people ever to get my coaching badges and was always questioning my managers! I think it’s healthy.”

Gardner will share the dugout with Pulis for the first time at the weekend when Sheffield Wednesday travel to Lancashire to face Preston North End in the Championship.