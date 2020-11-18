Rangers B team coach Kevin Thomson is keen to make the development squad look like the Gers first team and is the enjoying the challenge of achieving it.

Ex-Light Blues midfielder Thomson is tasked with coaching the Glasgow giants’ development squad, along with Brian Gilmour, who also began his playing career with the club.

In his role with the Rangers B team, the 36-year-old Scot is keen to make the side look like how their senior counterparts are under the management of Steven Gerrard.

Thomson explained that implementing the principles of the Rangers senior squad in the B team is a big challenge for him and Gilmour, but admitted that he is enjoying the process.

The former Gers star also pointed out how their task becomes more challenging when there are constant changes to their team, which he feels is never settled.

“Our team is always changing, we are bringing some boys up from the 18s, we’ve got some set boys, we are never having a settled group here, boys out on loan, etc“, Thomson told Rangers TV.

“So listen, it is a really big challenge for me and Brian to implement all the principles the first team have got.

“But I’m enjoying it, hopefully, the boys are.

“Ultimately, we want to look something like what the first team look like.“

As the coaches of the Rangers B team, Thomson and Gilmour will be looking to develop youngsters into players that Gerrard can use in the first team.