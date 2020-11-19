AC Milan consider Schalke’s asking price for Ozan Kabak, who has also been linked with Liverpool, to be too high.

The Turkish centre-back has been among the names linked with a move to Merseyside in the January window, with Liverpool currently shorthanded in the defensive department due to long term injuries to senior centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Kabak is also a long-standing target of Italian giants AC Milan, who failed with a move for the player in the recent transfer window.

The Rossoneri are still keen on snapping up the defender and are prepared to launch a swoop in January to take him to the San Siro.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan consider Kabak’s current asking price of €25m to be too expensive.

The Milan outfit believe that Kabak would be willing to join, but if they cannot reduce Schalke’s asking price then a deal may be unlikely.

AC Milan are working hard to further water down Schalke’s demands for the player and are hoping to snare him away in the upcoming window.

Liverpool are mulling over how they should tackle their injury crisis in their backline and could potentially challenge AC Milan for Kabak’s signature in January.