Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has admitted that Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira is intimidating in person and revealed that it took him a year to get used to his personality at New York City FC.

Harrison played under the Frenchman’s tutelage in the MLS with New York City and the winger conceded that it took him to get used to his personality.

Vieira was an imposing figure for Arsenal on the pitch and was known for his tough and intimidating personality as a player.

The Leeds winger revealed that he is more or less the same as a coach as well and admitted that it took him a year to get used to Vieira’s presence and personality at New York City.

But Harrison stressed that following that year, he managed to establish a solid relationship with the Frenchman and managed to work positively under the former New York City boss.

Asked if Vieira was intimidating in real life as well, the Leeds winger told LUTV: “Yes, a 100 per cent.

“I think it took me a good year to just to get used to his personality and presence whenever he entered the room.

“I don’t know why I always felt like I did something wrong when he was around.

“But after a year of working with him we built a good relationship and we were able to work better.

“Not that we had any problems but we worked well together.”

Vieira is currently working in his homeland France where he is the coach of Ligue 1 club Nice and has been tipped for a job in the Premier League at some point.