Leeds United star Jack Harrison has revealed that scoring against his boyhood club Liverpool on the opening weekend of the Premier League season was a special moment for him.

A product of the Manchester United academy, the winger spent time at New York City FC and Manchester City before turning up at Leeds in 2018.

But Harrison grew up as a Liverpool supporter and his first-ever Premier League game was at Anfield after Leeds returned to the top tier of English football after a 16-year absence.

The winger scored for Leeds in a 4-3 defeat against Liverpool and he admits that playing and scoring at Anfield was a special moment for him as a Reds supporter.

Harrison conceded that it was a happy occasion for him as he managed to get a goal at Anfield and is now looking forward to making more such contributions in the next few weeks for Leeds.

The winger said on LUTV: “Being a Liverpool supporter I always wanted to score at Anfield.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be against them, but I am super happy with that moment.

“It was a brilliant ball from Kalvin [Phillips] and I was able to cut inside and finish it with my right foot, which is unheard of really.

“It was a really special moment, and I was really happy at that time, I was not sure what to do after I scored.

“I was really happy, and I am hoping I can get some more in the next few games.”

Harrison has not scored since the opening day of the season but has registered two assists in the Premier League.

He will already have marked down Liverpool’s visit to Leeds in his diary, which is due to happen in April.