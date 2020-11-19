Leeds United winger Jack Harrison believes over the last two years he has managed to build a mutual understanding with Marcelo Bielsa and he knows what the Whites boss wants from him as a player.

Harrison has played the most number of games for Leeds under Bielsa after Mateusz Klich and helped the Whites to win promotion to the Premier League.

In the top tier as well, the winger has continued to remain pivotal and has missed just one league game thus far this season.

He is one of the first names on the team-sheet for the Leeds boss and the winger feels it is down to the fact that they understand each other and he knows what the Argentine wants from his wingers.

Harrison is aware of the running and the technicalities the Leeds head coach demands from his wide men and feels he has been doing the job for him.

The Leeds star also credits Bielsa for his development over the last two years as he has been given the opportunity to play regularly at Elland Road.

Harrison told LUTV: “Over time we have built a kind of like a mutual understanding.

“I know what he wants from me as a player in my position and I am able to do that on the pitch.

“The first thing is running – he wants his wingers to do as much running, not only attacking but defensively as well.

“I am willing to do as much as I can on the pitch to help the team out in whichever way I can.

“After that comes the tactics and technique, and what I am capable of doing as well and all these things combined.

“After working together for quite a while, now we have built this understanding and I like to think he feels the same way.

“I know I have learned a lot playing under him and have a lot of game time has been key to my development.”

Harrison has featured 98 times for Leeds under Bielsa and has netted eleven goals.

Leeds are expected to turn his loan from Manchester City into a permanent deal next summer.