Orta’s work at Leeds has won him plaudits and the director of football has struck up a good relationship with boss Marcelo Bielsa, who he was a key driver of the appointment of.
He has been of interest to a number of clubs and was linked with being a potential contender for a key post at Roma; Orta though has resisted advances from elsewhere to stay at Leeds.
Head of European recruitment Ruiz admits that Roma did show interest in Orta, but insists that the deal-maker’s desire was always to stay at Leeds.
Asked about Orta being linked with Roma, Ruiz told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “There was contact in the past.
“But the discussions did not progress because of his desire to continue with Leeds.
“Our club is a crazy project and his will has always been to carry it forward, to work with Leeds.”
Orta brought in a number of players to Leeds over the recent transfer window, splashing the club’s cash to prepare for a season of Premier League football.
He could soon plunge into the January transfer window for further reinforcements