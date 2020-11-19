Leeds United’s head of European recruitment Gabriel Ruiz has admitted that Whites director of football Victor Orta was of interest to Italian giants Roma, but his desire to stay at Elland Road ruled out any move to the Italian capital.

Orta’s work at Leeds has won him plaudits and the director of football has struck up a good relationship with boss Marcelo Bielsa, who he was a key driver of the appointment of.

He has been of interest to a number of clubs and was linked with being a potential contender for a key post at Roma; Orta though has resisted advances from elsewhere to stay at Leeds.

Head of European recruitment Ruiz admits that Roma did show interest in Orta, but insists that the deal-maker’s desire was always to stay at Leeds.

Asked about Orta being linked with Roma, Ruiz told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “There was contact in the past.

“But the discussions did not progress because of his desire to continue with Leeds.

“Our club is a crazy project and his will has always been to carry it forward, to work with Leeds.”

Orta brought in a number of players to Leeds over the recent transfer window, splashing the club’s cash to prepare for a season of Premier League football.

He could soon plunge into the January transfer window for further reinforcements