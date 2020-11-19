Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has stressed that as long as his side can focus on themselves and their football, and shut out the noise surrounding the team, they will do well this season.

A solid start to the season brought Leeds accolades from across English football as they amassed ten points from their opening six games.

But back-to-back 4-1 defeats to Leicester and Crystal Palace ahead of the international has deflated the positivity surrounding Leeds as the season heads into a busy period.

Leeds have been accused of being too naive in trying to stick to their style in every game, but Harrison stressed that he and his team-mates cannot afford to focus on what others are saying at the moment.

The winger is clear that the Leeds players are aware of what they can do and believes as long as they continue to stick to their methods and processes and focus on their game, they can afford to ignore the noises coming from outside.

The Leeds star said on LUTV: “I mean there is always going to be people talking, all the pundits.

“It is important for us as a club to kind of stay level-headed and not get too caught up with everything being said in the media.

“We know as a team what we need to do to play our football and to be in the right mindset.

“We do a lot of analysis to prepare for each game and as long as we are doing that, have the right ideas in our minds and we are all on the same page as a team, I think we can be successful again going forward.

“It is difficult when so many people say so many different things but like I said, as long as we focus on ourselves, I think we are going to be alright.”

Leeds are 15th in the league table at the moment on ten points and have a seven-point cushion over teams in the relegation zone.