Leeds United star Jack Harrison has insisted that the players and Marcelo Bielsa have been on the ball over the international break in order to sort out the issues that cropped up in their last two defeats.

The Yorkshire giants made a solid start to the season, but went into the international break on the back of two 4-1 defeats, to Leicester City and Crystal Palace, respectively.

They still have amassed ten points from their opening eight league games but the last two results have raised question marks, and Harrison revealed that Bielsa poured over those two games over the international break to identify the problems.

Harrison conceded that Leeds cannot continue to make the same mistakes going forward and the players who were left behind during the break have been working hard to make sure that they sort out the problems as soon as possible.

Asked if Bielsa has made some tweaks over the break, the Leeds star said on LUTV: “He has had a lot of time to review not only the Crystal Palace game but the game before that as well.

“Obviously losing both the games 4-1, it is something we have to review and analyse and see which aspects of the game we can improve on.

“He has had a lot of time to do that over the international break and we are working as a team, preparing in the last two weeks to rectify those mistakes.

“And find ways to avoid that going forward.”

Leeds will look to get back to winning ways when they host Arsenal at Elland Road on Sunday, in what will pose another test of their defence.