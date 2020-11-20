Arsenal are facing significant competition for Red Bull Salzburg starlet Dominik Szoboszlai, who now has increased interest from clubs in Italy.

The 20-year-old Hungarian has emerged as the hottest names in the transfer market and is tipped to be almost certain to leave Red Bull Salzburg in one of the next two transfer windows.

Arsenal have been monitoring his development for several months and have held preliminary talks over a potential move to north London with the player’s representatives.

Real Madrid’s recruitment team are also taking a close look at Szoboszlai and are potentially looking to sign him next summer as the replacement for Isco.

AC Milan are long term admirers of the midfielder as well, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, three more Italian clubs are also in the race to land him.

Napoli have been keeping an eye on the Hungarian for a while and it has been claimed that Inter and Juventus are also interested in snaring him away from Red Bull Salzburg.

With the race to land Szoboszlai heating up, it could all depend on which club presents the most convincing case to the player.

A €25m buy-out clause means Red Bull Salzburg can do little but be bystanders if a club finalise an agreement with the player and agree to pay the clause.

Szoboszlai is due to be in action with Hungary at Euro 2020 next summer and good displays on the international stage could increase interest in him still further.