Ipswich Town star Jon Nolan has urged his team to step up to the challenge of bagging maximum points over the coming weeks, with the Tractor Boys set for a hectic run of fixtures in the league.

Paul Lambert’s side are gearing up for a busy schedule in League One, with eight league matches set to be played in the span of four weeks.

The Tractor Boys are currently third in the league standings with 22 points from 11 outings and bagging maximum points in the coming weeks would give the Suffolk giants’ promotion hopes a boost.

Nolan has urged his team-mates to step up to the challenge of laying down the marker as legitimate promotion candidates with strong performances on the pitch, as the midfielder feels his team are going to square off against several of their promotion rivals in the coming weeks.

The 28-year-old is of the view that the Tractor Boys will be a lot closer to achieving their dreams of promotion, provided they manage to rack up a considerable amount of points before the turn of the year,

“I do think we have a big few weeks ahead of us”, Nolan told Ipswich’s official site.

“Every game will present a challenge but we’re playing some teams that you might expect to be up there at the end of the campaign – it could be a defining period for the team and for the league.

“We need to go into every game going for the three points.

“We can’t just turn up against promotion rivals, we have to put in performances.

“We need to take this opportunity.

“Yes, there are a lot of games in a short space of time but if we come out of this period with a considerable number of points then I don’t see why this can’t be a successful season for us.”

Ipswich will start their busy run of fixtures with three consecutive home games against Shrewsbury Town, Hull City and Charlton Athletic.