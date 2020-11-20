FC Porto coach Sergio Conceicao has insisted that he is still counting on West Ham United loanee Felipe Anderson to shine at the Estadio do Dragao, despite the winger struggling to hit his stride since making the switch in October.

Anderson left West Ham in the recent transfer window on a season-long loan deal in a bid to find regular game time after being deemed surplus to requirements at the London Stadium by David Moyes.

However, the move has not been going according to plan for Anderson, with the Brazilian’s Primeira Liga involvement so far this season amounting to just two substitute appearances.

It has been floated that the winger could cut his loan stint short and return to the English capital as soon as in January, but Conceicao insists he still counts on Anderson to show his quality at Porto.

Conceicao, who recently criticised Anderson for not working hard enough, went on to stress that the onus is on the player to put in the hard yards on the training pitch and improve his game.

Asked about Anderson’s situation at Porto, Conceicao told a press conference: “I don’t really like to speak about individuals.

“He has worked very well.

“As far as training is concerned, there is nothing to say.

“These two weeks were important.

“Now, it depends on his ability to do what I want in training, so that after it can be seen in the game.

“Of course, I count on him.”

Anderson still has a year left on his contract at West Ham and it remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old will return to his parent club in January, with the transfer window rapidly approaching.