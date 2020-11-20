Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has explained that it is hard to find defensive midfielders passing the ball like Kalvin Phillips does for the Whites.

The England international missed Leeds’ last three league games due to a shoulder injury, but could be in line to play against Arsenal this weekend, giving the side a major boost.

As Phillips edges closer to returning to action, Whites boss Bielsa has explained that the midfielder offers something that the team miss otherwise.

The Argentine tactician hailed the 24-year-old’s ability to recover the ball, but stressed the importance of his capacity to play passes from the centre of the park.

Bielsa pointed out how Phillips can play key passes like he did to set up Jack Harrison’s goal against Liverpool and insisted that there are not many defensive midfielders who can do that.

“Without Phillips, we played our best game since I’ve been manager“, Bielsa told a press conference.

“But in the same manner, Phillips brings something we miss. Capacity to recover the ball.

“A midfielder able to find passes not normal for someone.

“To give an example, it’s difficult to find a defensive midfielder like Phillips who gave that pass to Harrison at Liverpool.

“That kind of pass, an offensive midfielder is more likely to give.

“Hard to find a defensive midfielder who can do that.“

Leeds have won two and drawn one of their five league games in which Phillips played in, and will be hoping that he is fit to start against Arsenal on Sunday.