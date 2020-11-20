Leeds United starlet Charlie Cresswell has vowed to keep putting in the hard yards to continue to develop as a player after signing a new contract with the Premier League club.

The Whites took yet another step in the direction of encouraging their young players by tying the 18-year-old down with a new two-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at Elland Road until at least the summer of 2023.

Cresswell has had a taste of first team life with Leeds, featuring in an EFL Cup clash and is delighted to have penned a fresh deal, with continuing to kick on at the club foremost in his thoughts.

“I’m over the moon to sign a new contract”, Cresswell told LUTV after putting pen-to-paper to his new contract.

“This is a club very close to my heart, so I’m delighted to be staying here.

“There have been lots of ups and downs, that is what football is like, but it has been a good journey so far and hopefully it continues.

“I need to keep working hard, my debut was a game to learn from and hopefully I can keep developing and push for more chances in the first team.”

With progress in the EFL Cup stopping after the loss to Hull, the young defender hopes that he can impress Marcelo Bielsa and get into the mix when Leeds start their FA Cup campaign.

He added: “I want to impress the manager and hopefully I can get on the bench for a couple of games and make the FA Cup squad.”

Cresswell has clocked up regular game time in the Premier League 2 this season, even wearing the captain’s armband.