Former Celtic striker Alan McInally feels Steven Gerrard’s work at Rangers has been so good that it has piled pressure on to Bhoys manager Neil Lennon.

Gerrard’s Rangers side have had a solid campaign so far, sitting atop the Scottish Premiership table while they are also unbeaten in the Europa League group stage.

Having won two and drawn one of their three Europa League matches so far, the Gers are well-placed to progress in the competition and McInally has described their record in Europe under Gerrard as astoundingly good.

The former Celtic man explained that Gerrard cannot be faulted for anything that he has done at Ibrox and feels he has also had to overcome challenges at the club, especially with dealing with players like Alfredo Morelos.

And he feels that Gerrard doing so well has put big pressure on Lennon, with questions starting to be asked about whether he is the right man for the Celtic job.

“[Gerrard has been doing a] brilliant job, so much so that Neil Lennon, who I don’t think has done an awful lot wrong, has been questioned about his own management style, even if he should be the manager of Celtic, because he has turned Rangers“, McInally told Footy Accumulators.

“I mean, the results that Rangers got in Europe were astoundingly good. Astoundingly good!

“Little Arfield, the boy that they signed from Burnley, Scott Arfield, great lad, I know Scott from ages ago and I spoke to him last year and he said it is great, it is just really good.

“Things at Rangers are going down the right line.

“He’s had a couple of hurdles to come over as well, Stevie, with dealing with players, Morelos comes to the fore on that one.

“But in terms of the unity he has got there, even without the whole of Ibrox filled with everybody baying the ball into the net, it is hard to fault what Gerrard has done.“

Rangers currently have a nine-point lead over Celtic in the league, although the Hoops have two games in hand.

Both sides will be aiming to grab three point hauls this weekend, with club football resuming after the international break.