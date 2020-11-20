Aberdeen legend Joe Harper believes that being without Ross McCrorie against Rangers will be a big blow for the Dons to cope with, such has been his impact at the club.

Scottish Premiership table-toppers Rangers are to set to host Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen side at Ibrox when they return to league action on Sunday.

Looking ahead to the game, Pittodrie great Harper feels the Dons go to Ibrox filled with confidence, but pointed out that they will be without several stars, including McCrorie.

The 22-year-old is on loan at Aberdeen from Rangers and is ineligible to play against his parent club, which Harper thinks is a huge blow for McInnes.

The Aberdeen legend feels McCrorie will be a big miss at Ibrox, but is glad that the midfielder will put pen to paper on a three-year contract next summer.

“Derek McInnes’s side are playing well, have confidence, are creating chances and look solid at the back“, Harper wrote in his Evening Express column.

“Unfortunately McInnes will be minus Ross McCrorie, Jonny Hayes, Dylan McGeouch, Niall McGinn and Marley Watkins for the match.

“Four are injured, while McCrorie is unavailable due to the terms of his loan agreement with parent club Rangers.

“Thankfully, the Scotland Under-21 captain will sign a permanent three-year deal with Aberdeen next summer.

“McCrorie has been superb for Aberdeen and will be missed at Ibrox, but this is the opportunity for replacements to come in and stake a claim for a regular start.“

McCrorie has made 11 league appearances for Aberdeen so far this season, scoring and assisting a goal each in the process.