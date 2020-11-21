Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson feels the Bhoys board will not be looking at taking a decision over sacking Neil Lennon yet.

The pressure further grew on Lennon on Saturday when his Celtic side were held to a 2-2 draw by Hibernian at Easter Road, something which means Rangers can go eleven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership if they beat Aberdeen on Sunday.

Debate has raged over whether Celtic, who are in the midst of a pivotal season as they chase a tenth successive league title, should part ways with Lennon give their mixed form.

Celtic still have a game in hand on Rangers though and that will grow to two games after Sunday.

Former Celtic defender Wilson thinks that the games in hand will put the Bhoys off making a managerial change and they will only assess the situation once both title contenders have played the same number of matches.

“I think Peter Lawwell and the board will look at the amount of games played”, Wilson said on Radio Clyde’s Superscoreboard.

“If it was level pegging in games there would be more chance of it [Lennon being sacked] happening.

“But I just think they will wait until it is level pegging in games and see where the points difference stands.

“That is why I think he will still remain at Celtic.”

Lennon will be looking for his men to rediscover the winning habit on Thursday when they line up against Sparta Prague in the Europa League.