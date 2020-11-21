Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has admitted that defender Toby Alderweireld suffered a bad injury in his side’s 2-0 win over Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, leaving Spurs short of centre-back options.

Mourinho’s Spurs produced a good display on home turf to put Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side to the sword and further underline their title credentials in the Premier League.

However, a sour note during the game came with centre-back Alderweireld being forced off late on, with transfer window signing Joe Rodon coming on to replace him.

And the Tottenham boss has revealed that Alderweireld’s injury does not look good, something which has now reduced his centre-back options, especially in the Europa League.

“It’s bad. It’s a muscular injury”, Mourinho told his post match press conference when asked about the Belgian.

“We have three centre-backs in the Premier League, but not in the Europa League, where we don’t have Joe Rodon.”

Mourinho is not willing to criticise Belgium for fielding Alderweireld in the international break however.

“There’s nobody to blame.

“He played in matches for Belgium they needed to win.

“It’s just one of those things.”

Spurs will now look towards new boy Rodon to make his mark in Alderweireld’s absence as they bid to continue their momentum in the Premier League.