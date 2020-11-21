Fixture: Hibernian vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Jack Ross’ Hibernian side in an away Scottish Premiership encounter this afternoon.

Room for mistakes is now at a premium for Celtic in the league and boss Neil Lennon will be targeting the full three points from his side’s trip to Easter Road.

Lennon must make do without centre-back Christopher Jullien for the clash, with the defender having failed to recover from a back injury.

Celtic have not managed a victory in any of their last five league visits to Hibs, but start as favourites this afternoon.

Lennon picks Scott Bain in goal, while at the back he has a central pairing of Kristoffer Ajer and Nir Bitton. Jeremie Frimpong and Diego Laxalt slot in as full-backs.

Further up the pitch the Celtic manager selects Scott Brown to dominate midfield, with Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor also picked. Ryan Christie plays, while Mohamed Elyounoussi supports Albian Ajeti.

If Lennon wants to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Odsonne Edouard and Olivier Ntcham.

Celtic Team vs Hibernian

Bain, Frimpong, Ajer, Bitton, Laxalt, Brown, Rogic, Christie, McGregor, Elyounoussi, Ajeti

Substitutes: Barkas, Taylor, Duffy, Griffiths, Klimala, Henderson, Ntcham, Edouard, Elhamed