Fixture: Rangers vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership meeting with Aberdeen at Ibrox.

The Gers saw rivals Celtic drop two points with a draw at Hibernian on Saturday and will be keen to take full advantage, knowing all three points today would send them eleven points clear of their rivals, albeit having played two games more.

Rangers are facing an in-form Aberdeen team though and are the only side to have picked up more league points than Derek McInnes’ men over the course of the last six games.

Boss Steven Gerrard picks Allan McGregor between the sticks, while at full-back he has James Tavernier and Borna Barisic.

Connor Goldson slots alongside Leon Balogun to form Rangers’ centre-back pairing, while in midfield Rangers field Ryan Jack, Joe Aribo and Scott Arfield. Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe support Alfredo Morelos in attack.

Gerrard has options on the bench if he needs to bring on substitutes, including Ianis Hagi and Glen Kamara.

Rangers Team vs Aberdeen

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Jack, Aribo, Arfield, Kent, Roofe, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Helander, Hagi, Kamara, Davis, Barker, Defoe, Itten