Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus thinks Celtic sacking Neil Lennon would be pointless as it is too late for them in the title race against a hungry looking Rangers.

Rangers took full advantage of Celtic dropping points at Hibernian on Saturday and thrashed Aberdeen 4-0 at Ibrox to move a commanding eleven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

While Celtic have two games in hand, Rangers are in fine form, having scored 41 goals in 15 games and conceded just three; Celtic have conceded ten goals more.

McManus thinks Rangers’ sensational form and big confidence means it is too late for Celtic now in the title race even if they do sack Lennon, while he is of the view the Gers are hungrier than the Bhoys.

“Rangers now have that ‘fear factor’ about them that Celtic had particularly under Brendan Rodgers”, he wrote on Twitter.

“Teams are playing them at the moment and you can just smell it.

“The complete opposite of Celtic right now where the only thing teams smell is blood and fancy having a go at them.

“I think it is too late regardless [of a managerial change] now. Rangers look a far better side than Celtic and crucially a lot hungrier.

“I have been saying this for a while to be honest and it is coming to fruition now.”

Rangers are not back in Scottish Premiership action until a December visit to Ross County, with a Scottish League Cup clash against Falkirk in the middle of Europa League meetings with Benfica and Standard Liege.

Celtic have the same schedule and meet Sparta Prague and AC Milan in the Europa League, either side of a Scottish League Cup encounter with Ross County.