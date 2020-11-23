Former Chelsea star Shaun Wright-Phillips is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho’s forward-thinking ability sets him apart from his contemporaries.

Wright-Phillips worked under Mourinho while the Portuguese was at the helm of Chelsea, with the Englishman winning a Premier League title and an FA Cup under the current Spurs boss.

The 39-year-old had the opportunity to gain an insider’s perspective into how Mourinho tackles the various challenges of being a manager at a top club in England.

And Wright-Phillips is of the view that Mourinho’s ability to predict how a scenario plays out aids the 57-year-old in man-managing his players as well as determines how he interacts with the media.

Mourinho’s is a lot clever than people give him credit for, according to Wright-Phillips, with the former winger insisting the Portuguese always has his reasons for doing everything he does.

“If anyone knows Mourinho and the press in England should by now, he is a lot cleverer than you think”, Wright-Phillips told The Athletic.

“There was always a reason for doing what he did. We, as players, noticed what he said.

“He doesn’t just come out and make a fuss for no reason.

“I could say pre-meditated. Even as players, he knows what you will ask him and how he will answer it.

“You can’t mess with him on stats as he knows them all already.

“If you are going to question him, he puts it to bed before you know it.

“He is so forward-thinking upstairs it is unbelievable.”

Mourinho is into his first full season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Spurs, who have had a solid start to their league campaign, are currently top of the Premier League standings.