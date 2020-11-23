Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has heaped praise on Magpies team-mate Karl Darlow for his contributions to the team, along with his professionalism.

Darlow has started each of Newcastle’s nine Premier League games this season in the absence of Martin Dubravka, who is sidelined with an injury.

Magpies skipper Lascelles has known the shot-stopper from his time at Nottingham Forest and is aware of the qualities possessed by the goalkeeper.

Lascelles feels Darlow has not put a foot wrong whenever called upon for Newcastle and credited the custodian for keeping the team in several games.

The defender expressed his delight at Darlow earning the attention he deserves and hailed the goalkeeper for his professionalism even when not playing.

“Obviously, growing up with him at Forest, I know he is an amazing goalkeeper“, Lascelles told NUFC TV.

“And then coming to Newcastle, every time he has played, he has never put a foot wrong.

“He has been fantastic for us and now he has had a run of games, he is proving to everyone how good he is.

“He has kept us in a lot of the games really.

“To be fair to him, he has had to wait a long time, he’s had a few setbacks over the years but he has remained a good professional.

“He still sticks to his routine, going to the gym and just being a good pro, and his patience is paying off.

“Now we can all see how well of a good goalkeeper he is and a good professional.“

Darlow has helped Newcastle win three and draw two of their nine league games so far, keeping a clean sheet in the process.