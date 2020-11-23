Ipswich Town midfielder Emyr Huws is banking on the Tractor Boys’ home form to bag all three points in their top of the table clash against Hull City on Tuesday.

The fort that is Portman Road is yet to breached this season, with Ipswich winning all six of their League One games at home, with their latest home victory coming at the weekend against Shrewsbury Town with a 2-1 scoreline; Paul Lambert’s men left it late to secure a win against Shrewsbury.

The Tractor Boys, who currently sit third in the league standings, are gearing up to host table-toppers Hull City on Tuesday and a win for the home team would see them leapfrog the Tigers in the league table.

Huws is expecting a tough challenge from the visitors in Tuesday’s encounter, but is banking on Ipswich’s home form this season to ensure their opponents return to Yorkshire empty-handed.

The Welshman, who has featured in six of Ipswich’s 12 league outings so far this season, is aiming to clock up game time on a more regular basis and stressed the home team are going into the fixture with confidence.

“It’ll be a tough game but we’re looking forward to it and looking to get the win”, Huws told Ipswich’s official site.

“We have to keep winning the home games and keep that momentum going.

“We go into it with confidence given our home record.

“Hopefully I can play some more games too.”

Hull City are coming into Tuesday’s game on the back of consecutive wins against Burton Albion and Milton Keynes Dons, but Ipswich will be keen on extending their winning streak at home.