Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish has hailed Gers captain James Tavernier for his mentality, with which he bounced back from criticism.

Tavernier was often put under the microscope by some last season as Rangers faltered, but the Light Blues skipper has been one of their star performers so far this season.

The right-back has scored 13 goals and provided nine assists across all competitions this term and former Rangers boss McLeish is impressed with how he has dealt with criticism.

The Scottish tactician heaped praise on Tavernier for the mentality he has showed to bounce back from the scrutiny he faced and feels many would have succumbed to the pressure.

McLeish also lauded the Rangers star as a real leader and pointed out how he has excelled both in attack and defence so far.

“[Tavernier’s reaction speaks volumes about his character], especially at this club because a lot of players can crumble when they get that kind of criticism“, McLeish said on Rangers TV.

“But he has come so strong. Mentality, he has shown great mentality.

“Listen, at some stage, you’re going to have some bad games.

“It is how you make up for it or how you cover them up, you’ve got another 10 players to help you, it is not an individual sport like [where] you’re really exposed.

“But he has come through it so well with, I think, that mentality that he has.

“He is a real leader in my book over the last year.

“Defending and attacking.

“He was getting criticised last year for his defending, now he has got it all together.“

Apart from contributing to 22 goals, Tavernier has also helped Rangers keep 17 clean sheets across all competitions.