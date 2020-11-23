Sadio Mane has lauded fellow Senegal international Boulaye Dia and believes the Newcastle United target will not be at Reims for too much longer.

Dia has bagged eight goals in as many Ligue 1 appearance for Reims so far this season and the 24-year-old’s goalscoring exploits have turned the heads of several European clubs, leading to chatter he will be in demand in January.

Premier League giants Newcastle, along with Reims’ Ligue 1 rivals Marseille, are keeping tabs on Dia and both teams could make a move for the striker as soon as the rapidly approaching January transfer window.

Mane, who shares the Senegal dressing room with Dia, has waxed lyrical about his countryman, with the Liverpool star revealing his admiration for the 24-year-old’s qualities on the pitch.

The forward believes Dia is at the level to take the next big step in his career and has tipped the striker to leave Reims soon.

“I did not know him before, but since the start of the season I’ve started following him”, Mane told French broadcaster France 3.

“And I’m really impressed with his qualities.

“I think he will not stay there; he will not stay at Reims believe me! “

With the January transfer rapidly approaching, it remains to be seen whether Dia leaves France for England and joins his countryman Mane in the Premier League.