West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice feels Irons team-mate Sebastien Haller has regained confidence and thinks he will continue to be a goal threat if given the right service.

Haller has been struggling to find his footing at the London Stadium since his big-money move from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt last summer.

However, the centre-forward scored the winner in West Ham’s 1-0 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday, leaving team-mate Rice delighted.

Rice is glad that Haller got his name on the scoresheet against the Blades and feels the striker will continue to be a goal threat if he is given the right service.

The Irons star revealed that Haller has been looking good since returning from the Ivory Coast national team camp and thinks he has regained his confidence.

“Seb scored a fantastic goal, which is what he’s been doing in training since he’s been back, so I’ve got to say everyone was excellent“, Rice told West Ham TV.

“To a man, they were outstanding.

“Seb has been unbelievable since he’s come back from Ivory Coast.

“It seems like his confidence is back and that’s what we need from Seb.

“We know his qualities and that’s what we saw at Frankfurt and when he plays, he pretty much scores every time, so we need to keep giving him the ball in areas where he wants it and he will continue to be a threat.“

Haller scored on his Ivory Coast debut during the international break and, having scored against Sheffield United, will be hopeful of building on the momentum.