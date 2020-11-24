Chelsea loan star Ike Ugbo has insisted that he is aiming to give his all to break through at Stamford Bridge, but added his ambition is to play for another Champions League club if his Blues career fails to take root.

Ugbo, who currently plies his trade on loan at Belgian outfit Cercle Brugge, has established himself as a fixture in Paul Clement’s side having started Groen en Zwart’s last ten Belgian Pro League matches.

However, Ugbo’s Chelsea career is yet to take root after being shipped off on a series of loan spells at Barnsley, Milton Keynes Dons, Scunthorpe United, Roda JC, and now in Belgium ever since the 22-year-old was promoted to Chelsea Under-23s, back in the summer of 2016.

Igbo still believes he possesses the quality to make it at his parent club, with the striker insisting his ambition is to one day wear the Blue shirt for the senior squad.

But the Chelsea loan star admitted that if his Stamford Bridge stint does not go according to plan, his aim is to play for a side who have established themselves as Champions League regulars

“The ambition is to play for the first team, but if that doesn’t work, the best option, the next step, is to join a club where I can settle in”, Ugbo told The Athletic.

“Sometimes it gets to that point where you can use your qualities somewhere else.

“I’m 22 and you don’t want to leave it too long, where you don’t want to be sent to a new club every year.

“You want to establish yourself at one place because that’s when you will feel comfortable, your football can go well.

“My goal is to play for a side in the Champions League.

“One day I will get there. I think I rushed it before, to try to get to that stage as soon as possible.

“Now I am more mature, learning different ways to score goals, to be a more complete striker.”

Cercle Brugge have an option in Igbo’s contract to make the striker’s switch permanent at the end of the current season.