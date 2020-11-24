Former Benfica star Joao Alves is expecting the Portuguese giants to produce a much better display against Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday than they did in the first group clash between the two at the Estadio da Luz.

Rangers are set to lock horns with Benfica in their fourth game of the Europa League, in which a win for either side would ensure leadership of Group D.

The Gers were able to hold onto a 3-3 draw against Benfica in Portugal earlier this month and will be looking to better their performances at Ibrox, where they have won every game they have played since the current season kicked off.

However, former Benfica star Alves expects the Portuguese to put in stronger performance against the Scottish giants this time around and he is keen to use the occasion to check on their progress.

“Benfica are expected to be much better than they were at home, despite Rangers having a good team that showed quality football”, Alves said on Portuguese radio station Bola Branca.

“And I’m very curious to see how Benfica have progressed since that game.”

Rangers have scored a combined 47 goals across their Scottish Premiership and three Europa League games so far this season and Alves is of the view that Benfica should address their defensive woes, especially at centre-back, by striking the right balance.

“It is clear that things have not worked well for Benfica’s central defence, but this has nothing to do with the quality of the players, not least because they are international players and starters in their national teams.

“A team when they defend badly, or when they attack badly, does not have to do specifically with two players, I think it has to do with all areas of the team and how they are balanced.

“And that is what Benfica lack, being able to have a team more consistent than they have now.”

Rangers are yet to taste defeat in the domestic league and in Europe this season and the Gers will be keen to keep that record intact with a win on Thursday.