Liverpool legend John Aldridge has lauded Reds youngster Curtis Jones and insisted that he has been aware of the midfielder’s abilities since his days in the academy.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were short of several key players against Leicester City at the weekend, but managed to keep their home record intact, beating the Foxes 3-0.

Starring in the Reds midfield was 19-year-old Jones, who was handed his second league start of the campaign, and Anfield great Aldridge was left impressed with his performance.

Aldridge hailed Jones’ performance as a disciplined one and felt he displayed maturity on the night, which he thinks is a result of Klopp’s guidance.

The Liverpool legend also insisted that he has been aware of Jones’ abilities since his days in the Reds academy and has tipped the player to be a key member of the Merseyside club for the years to come.

“I’ve been watching Curtis from about the age of 15 or 16 for LFC TV at the Academy and I knew he was the real deal“, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“I knew with Trent [Alexander-Arnold] – you just know when there’s a special talent coming along.

“Okay there’s a little bit of bias with a local lad because you want Scousers in your squad but I could always tell that this lad had it.

“However, the way he played against Leicester was unlike the Curtis Jones I’ve watched in the past.

“It was a totally disciplined performance. The manager has taken him and guided him in training.

“Before, it was ‘go and do what you want’. It was ‘attack, attack, attack’ and he’d have about 10 shots a game and was all over the place but this was tremendous.

“He was clued-up and defensive-minded in a way that showed more maturity.

“There was one moment where he just made the wrong option at that time but he’s got the world at his feet and is going to be in Liverpool’s team for years to come.“

Having impressed against Leicester, Jones will be hopeful of earning more starts for Liverpool over the course of the season as the Reds battle injury issues.