Manchester United legend Arthur Albiston has tipped teenage striker Joe Hugill, who was snapped up from Sunderland, to soon knock on the door of the first-team squad at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils identified the young hitman while he was at Sunderland’s academy and last summer tempted him to Old Trafford; he has already been a hit in the Manchester United reserve squad.

Hugill, who turned 17 in October, has scored four times for the Under-18s this season and has already broken into the Under-23 team, scoring three goals in six appearances for Neil Wood’s side.

Albiston is a regular watcher of the academy reserve sides and commentates for the club’s in-house television channel on the youth games.

The Manchester United legend has expressed his delight at the way Hugill has started since joining from Sunderland and believes the Red Devils could have landed the academy’s next big thing.

He feels if the forward continues to bang in the goals at the youth level, he could soon be in line to be in the first-team squad as well.

Asked about the next big thing from the academy, the former defender said on MUTV: “A lad there we signed from Sunderland, Hugill.

“He has got off to a fantastic start in his career, scoring goals right away.

“He played in a couple of Under-18 games and then went into the Under-23s and scored goals there as well.

“Wouldn’t surprise me if he keeps doing that, he might be knocking on the door of the first-team squad.”

Manchester United fended off competition from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to sign the young striker last summer, with losing the player a big blow for Sunderland.

Hugill turned out for Sunderland at Under-18 and Under-23 level.