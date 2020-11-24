Ex-Southampton star Dean Hammond is of the view that Manchester United will change their shape against the Saints this weekend and feels it will be a compliment.

The Red Devils will travel to St. Mary’s to lock horns with Southampton on Sunday as they look to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men go into the game on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run and former Saints captain Hammond is positive that they can extend it to eight against Manchester United.

Providing his analysis on the Old Trafford outfit, the ex-Southampton star explained that they are a team in transition and also tend to change their shape according to the opposition.

Hammond feels Manchester United will tweak their set-up at St. Mary’s this weekend and is of the view that the visitors doing so will be a compliment to Southampton.

“I think they definitely can [beat Manchester United], especially with the home form lately“, Hammond said on Southampton’s The Final Whistle podcast.

“One compliment, I think, Southampton will get is that Manchester United will change their shape to play against them.

“They are a team, at the moment, in transition.

“But a team that changes the way they play regarding the opposition they play, so I think they will do that for Southampton.“

The Saints held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw when the two sides met at St. Mary’s last season and they will be hopeful of earning a similar result, if not better, on Sunday.