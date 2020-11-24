Neil Lennon is secure in his post as Celtic manager with the club not panicking despite dropping eleven points behind Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, according to Sky Sports News.

The Parkhead outfit are hunting what would be an historic tenth top flight title in a row, but have some catching up to do if they are to achieve that feat.

Having drawn three and lost one of their 13 league games so far, Celtic sit second in the table with 30 points, eleven points fewer than leaders Rangers.

The Gers, who are in superb form, have won 13 and drawn two of their 15 matches so far and are currently in pole position to win the title, with 41 points to their name.

However, despite being eleven points behind their Glasgow rivals, Celtic have not entered a state of panic and are continuing to back manager Lennon.

It is claimed that Lennon is secure in his job as Celtic boss, with the club not having any plans to make an imminent change in the dugout.

Although the onus is on the Northern Irishman to turn the tide for the Bhoys, the Glasgow giants do not feel the need to feel alarmed yet.

Celtic have two games in hand in the league and winning that would see them reduce the points gap with Rangers from eleven to five.

The Hoops and the Gers will lock horns three more times in the Scottish Premiership, offering further opportunities to close the gap.