Tam McManus believes that Rangers were absolutely right not to sell Ryan Kent to Leeds United in the transfer window and thinks their stance sent out a strong message to the club’s supporters.

Kent has scored five times and has as many assists to his name in 15 appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season, as he powered the Gers to the top of the standings.

The winger was again on form against Aberdeen on Sunday when he scored and assisted one as Rangers won 4-0 at Ibrox and moved eleven points clear of rivals Celtic.

McManus feels Kent is by far the best players in Scotland at the moment and has been the star man for Rangers this season.

Leeds made an offer for Kent in the recent transfer window and were clear that they wanted to take him to Elland Road; the club have tracked the winger for some time and were interested in him before he joined Rangers from Liverpool.

McManus is of the view that Rangers’ determination to hold on to Kent and reject Leeds’ bid put down a marker and they are reaping the rewards.

The former Hibernian man said on PLZ Soccer: “Ryan Kent was outstanding, his goal was brilliant.

“I think he is, without doubt, the best player in Scotland at the minute and a key player for Rangers.

“I look at not selling him in the window, that was great from Rangers’ point of view.

“That really sent a message out to the supporters, we mean business this season.”

Leeds turned to winger Raphinha, who they landed from French side Rennes, and it remains to be seen if they will try for Kent again in the future.