Mainz sporting director Rouven Schroder has admitted that the German club would have to hold talks if a good offer comes in for Crystal Palace linked Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The 23-year-old Frenchman was linked with a move to the Premier League in the most recent transfer window, with Crystal Palace credited with being admirers of his talents.

Mateta remains in demand having made a solid start to the 2020/21 campaign and Mainz sporting director Schroder understands the reasons behind it.

The German is aware that the striker’s performances could well attract transfer interest and, while being keen to keep him, has conceded that if a big bid comes in then discussions will need to take place.

However, Schroder pointed out how the Bundesliga club kept hold of Mateta despite interest in the recent transfer windows and feels the player is keen to stay put as well.

“A forward who is fit again and who has the perfect age is in demand despite the virus“, Schroder told German daily Bild.

“[If an outrageous offer comes in] we would then need to sit down and discuss it.

“We put paid to something last winter and in summer, too.

“Him declaring that his goal is to score more goals than in his first year implies to me that he doesn’t want to leave either.“

Mateta has scored 10 goals and provided one assist from nine appearances across all competitions so far this season.