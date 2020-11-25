Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin can do for the Magpies what Diogo Jota is doing at Liverpool, the player’s former coach Rui Almeida has stated.

Saint-Maximin is one of Newcastle’s star players and the Frenchman signing a new six-year contract with the club last month is testimony to that.

However, the 23-year-old has not contributed a goal since scoring and assisting against Burnley early in October and Almeida, once his coach at Bastia, thinks he can do more and contribute as many as 30 goals a season.

The Portuguese tactician is of the view that Saint-Maximin has the ability to make an impact similar to that Jota is making at Liverpool, but feels the difference is down to the player’s mentality.

Advising his former player, Almeida stressed the need for the Newcastle star to look at the bigger picture and stop focussing on making himself the centre of attention.

“At the top level, forwards cannot say goals and assists are not their ambition“, Almeida told The Athletic.

“Allan has the quality to make the difference, but he doesn’t show that quality.

“He can do what Jota does, ability-wise, but he doesn’t anticipate, he doesn’t make sure he is always there.

“Allan needs to be focused for the full match and, rather than make himself the centre of the action as he always wants to be, he must do everything to finish things off.

“It does not always have to be special, for his highlights reel. Numbers, goals and assists, help your team.

“You cannot just say they do not motivate you and be satisfied by that.

“People may laugh when I say Allan can be like Jota, but you have all seen the talent.

“He can do more for Newcastle, he can score 15 goals and provide 15 assists a season.“

Saint-Maximin’s goal and assist against Burnley are his only goal contributions this season and Newcastle will be hoping that he can improve his output.