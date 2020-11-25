Former Premier League midfielder Nigel de Jong feels Hakim Ziyech brings creativity to the Chelsea team and has hailed the Moroccan’s impact since he returned from injury.

Ziyech was one of the several players Chelsea recruited in the transfer window and the winger has taken little time to settle at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old missed the Blues’ first four Premier League games due to injury, but has contributed five goals across all competitions since returning to action.

Impressed by the attacker’s performances, former Manchester City star De Jong has labelled Ziyech’s influence in the Chelsea side as unbelievable.

The Dutchman feels Ziyech adds a lot of creativity to Frank Lampard’s team and pointed out how he is influencing games for the Blues.

“Since Ziyech came back from his injury, the way how he is playing, how he brings creativity in this Chelsea team is unbelievable“, De Jong said on beIN SPORT.

“You see now already, he is really taking the game towards him, all the balls are going to him.

“He is the creative man in this team.

“That is also a big plus point for Chelsea.“

Ziyech has scored two goals and provided three assists from his nine appearances across all competitions for Chelsea so far this season.